Gov. Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado, June 24

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis is speaking Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 and answer questions about the state's response.



The governor said recent increases in the state are due to Memorial Day gatherings, and he called on people to celebrate Independence Day responsibly.

"We don't want our 4th of July holiday in Colorado to be what Memorial Day weekend was in Arizona and Florida," Polis said.

Polis did acknowledge that the state has seen new outbreaks, including ones in San Luis Valley and El Paso County.

"Any one of these outbreaks could lead to a community-wide outbreak, but they serve as a reminder to the public that all of our gains could be reversed very quickly if we don't wear masks, stay six feet away from people as best as we can," he said.