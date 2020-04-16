El Paso County launches dashboard for COVID-19 data, including recoveries

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Public Health has launched an easy-to-use dashboard to get local stats related to COVID-19 in the Colorado Springs area.

The dashboard was announced Thursday and includes an interactive graph that displays cases, deaths, and recoveries in the county.

You can see the dashboard at this website here.

As of Thursday, 682 cases had been reported but 249 people recovered.

Statewide statistics are updated every day at 4 p.m. at this website here.