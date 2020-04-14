Employee who worked at Fountain Walmart, Pizza Hut tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health confirmed that an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at both the Walmart in Fountain and at a Pizza Hut off Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Michelle Hewitt with EPC Public Health said that both the Walmart and Pizza Hut have been practicing thorough cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

Additionally, the Pizza Hut did close over the weekend to bring in a third party to do a thorough disinfection, said Hewitt.