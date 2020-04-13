Pueblo County sees 4th death related to COVID-19

Top Stories

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an update Monday, Pueblo health officials announced that a fourth person has died with COVID-19. The individual was a 97-year-old woman who had previously been a reported positive case.

As of Monday, Pueblo County has a total of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents and media to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19: