Colorado Springs Police seek suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a release Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it's seeking a suspect who robbed a convenience store back in January.

He was caught on surveillance camera just before 4 a.m. at the Circle K store in the 6500 block of South Academy. In the surveillance photos, the suspect is seen pointing a handgun at the clerk. He then made off with merchandise and fled the store.

The suspect is described as a possible white teenage male, standing 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 to 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.