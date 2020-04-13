April snow showers arrive just days after Colorado sees 70-degree highs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Easter Sunday brought cold weather and snow that continued into Monday, making driving conditions tricky for the few morning commuters remaining.

Plows across Colorado Springs were out and about early making sure roads remained clear.

Danny Eitel, morning commuter said, “Just be careful, go slow and wherever you need to be don’t be in a hurry because that’s when accidents happen.”

While TC Page added, “I’m from Wyoming where the wind blows and the snow falls. This isn’t bad at all it’s just people don’t know how to drive.”

Just two days after 70-degree temperatures were getting people excited for summer, snow came and covered the Springs.

The snow is expected to continue on and off throughout the day and into Monday night.

As for morning commuters that we spoke to, some couldn’t believe it.

Eitel said, “Go from 60 degrees or 70 degrees on Friday and snow today. I don’t get this state at all.”

If you are an essential employee make sure to drive safe. But if you have the option to, it might be best to just stay in the comfort of your home and enjoy a view of the snow from inside: