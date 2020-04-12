Thousands of railroad ties set ablaze in Pueblo County prompts arson investigation

Top Stories

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire Saturday night that they now believe is a case of arson.

Deputies found about 10,000 railroad ties on fire in two separate locations near railroad tracks off of I-25 north of Pueblo.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was arson. Investigators with the BNSF railroad are conducting the investigation," said the sheriff's office in a post, referring to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. "Train traffic was halted while crews put out the fire."

No additional information was immediately available.