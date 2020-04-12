Barricaded suspect situation in Security prompts shelter in place

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the area of the 1000 block of Security's Main Street to shelter in place while authorities attempt to take a barricaded suspect into custody.

The sheriff's office says the suspect has been inside a residence for about four hours as of 2:30 p.m.

"Stay away/shelter in place from the intersection Main thru Hallam, Birch, entire area," said the sheriff's office. They're asking everyone to avoid the area to allow the SWAT team to work.

The sheriff's office tells us the suspect is 42-year-old Thomas Flores. Flores allegedly entered his ex-wife's home, violating a restraining order, and refused to leave. We're told his ex-wife was able to escape but we don't know if she was injured. It's not clear if Flores is armed.

Check back here for updates.