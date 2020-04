Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado Friday afternoon.

Projections have put the peak of coronavirus cases in Colorado back to May, giving more time to hospitals to prepare. But thousands in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, and the virus has killed more than a hundred people.

