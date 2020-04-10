Bull with rabies confirmed in Beulah area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health issued an alert about a bull testing positive for rabies in the Beulah area of Pueblo County.
According to a release from the department on Friday, the bull is the first to have rabies in Pueblo County. It's not clear how the bull contracted the virus, but the department did note that several skunks in the Beulah and Rye areas have tested positive for rabies this year.
"With the growing prevalence of rabid skunks, it is important to vaccinate pets and livestock for rabies,” stressed Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.
The bull was tested on Saturday but died Tuesday; the results confirming rabies were received on Thursday, according to the department. Everyone who has been in contact with the bull will need to receive "post-exposure rabies vaccinations."
The following tips were provided by the health department regarding rabies in animals:
- Never touch a stray or any other wild animal. Healthy skunks, raccoons and animals typically come out in the evening. If the animals are acting tame or extremely aggressive, especially in the day, they may be sick. Children who find wild animals should leave them where they are, do not touch the wild animal, and tell an adult.
- Do not pick up any injured animal with your hands, even if you’re wearing gloves. Use a shovel to place it in a bucket or bag if the animal must be moved.
- If you are bitten by a stray, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the Health Department 719-583-4307.
- If you are bitten by a wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the USDA Wildlife Specialist at 719-569-1906.
- Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.
