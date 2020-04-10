Bull with rabies confirmed in Beulah area

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health issued an alert about a bull testing positive for rabies in the Beulah area of Pueblo County.

According to a release from the department on Friday, the bull is the first to have rabies in Pueblo County. It's not clear how the bull contracted the virus, but the department did note that several skunks in the Beulah and Rye areas have tested positive for rabies this year.

"With the growing prevalence of rabid skunks, it is important to vaccinate pets and livestock for rabies,” stressed Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The bull was tested on Saturday but died Tuesday; the results confirming rabies were received on Thursday, according to the department. Everyone who has been in contact with the bull will need to receive "post-exposure rabies vaccinations."

The following tips were provided by the health department regarding rabies in animals: