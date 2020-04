Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado Wednesday, two days after he addressed the state and extended a stay-at-home order through the majority of April.

The press conference is expected to start around 12:45 p.m. Watch below:

More than 5,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday evening, according to statistics from the state; 179 people have died.