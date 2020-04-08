El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen March 23 at Louvre Point in Falcon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Aleesia Mullins primarily lives in the Pueblo area.

Aleesia is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and recently dyed her hair black, although her natural hair color is brown/blonde, said the sheriff's office. She is possibly wearing white and gray leggings, a long-sleeved gray shirt, black Adidas tennis shoes, and a silver bracelet.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.