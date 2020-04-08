Coloradans show off their masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- When Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans to start wearing masks during essential activities, people responded and found a way to express their creativity.

We wanted to see your cloth masks, and you delivered! Scroll the images at the top of the article to see how people got crafty with the cloth.

And if you want to know how to make your own mask out of a bandana or old T-shirt, see this tutorial from KRDO's Heather Skold.