Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:27 pm

Traffic crash closes westbound Stetson Hills at Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and fire crews responded to a traffic crash that resulted in injuries Tuesday afternoon at Powers and Stetson Hills boulevards

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said that multiple people are trapped in their vehicles. We're working to get more information about the number of people involved and the extent of their injuries.

Police say that westbound lanes of Stetson Hills Blvd are closed at the intersection while lanes in both directions on Powers are affected by the accident. That's as of 6:18 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Colorado Springs / Local News / News

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply