Traffic crash closes westbound Stetson Hills at Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and fire crews responded to a traffic crash that resulted in injuries Tuesday afternoon at Powers and Stetson Hills boulevards

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said that multiple people are trapped in their vehicles. We're working to get more information about the number of people involved and the extent of their injuries.

Police say that westbound lanes of Stetson Hills Blvd are closed at the intersection while lanes in both directions on Powers are affected by the accident. That's as of 6:18 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Injury traffic accident in the intersection of N. Powers Blvd and Stetson Hills Blvd. W/B traffic lanes on Stetson Hills closed down at the intersection. N/B and S/B lanes of traffic on Powers also affected. Avoid the area and expect delays.@CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) April 8, 2020