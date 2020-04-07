Public health investigating COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility in Canon City

Top Stories

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment says it's investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Canon City after two residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

The department issued a news release Tuesday saying that COVID-19 tests were administered to all 35 patients at Canon Lodge in Canon City on April 2 and 3. Two of the residents tested positive, and 12 tests are still pending.

"More than ever, we need to follow public health orders, practice good hygiene, and be vigilant about practicing social or physical distancing," said public health director Emma Davis.

No visitors have been allowed in the facility since early March, and only essential personnel are allowed to enter the facility.