Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19, April 6
DENVER (KRDO) -- Ahead of Gov. Jared Polis' scheduled address to the state Monday evening, the department of public health is taking questions and giving a brief update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado.
The state has seen 4,950 positive cases of coronavirus, with 140 deaths as of Sunday evening.
Gov. Polis will be addressing the state and making an announcement starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. We'll have his speech on air and on KRDO.com.
