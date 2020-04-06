Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19, April 6

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Ahead of Gov. Jared Polis' scheduled address to the state Monday evening, the department of public health is taking questions and giving a brief update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado.

The state has seen 4,950 positive cases of coronavirus, with 140 deaths as of Sunday evening.

Gov. Polis will be addressing the state and making an announcement starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. We'll have his speech on air and on KRDO.com.