US Northern Command to deploy 1,000 personnel to NYC amid COVID-19 crisis

Top Stories

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Northern Command, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, will send a combined total of 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical personnel to the New York City area to help with the COVID-19 crisis there.

The forces will arrive within the next three days, said USNC in a press release Sunday.

About 300 of those personnel will work in the Javits Center, a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City. The rest of the forces will deploy to other area locations to expand local medical capabilities, said USNC officials.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to more accurately state that 1,000 personnel are being deployed by USNC, not from Peterson Air Force Base.