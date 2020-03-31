Southern Colorado ranch offering free ground beef to families in need

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A southern Colorado ranch is lending a helping hand to families who have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Friday, Ranchlands Foundation at Chico Basin Ranch is offering ground beef from their cattle to those families in need. Pick up will be on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Hanover Fire Station at 17550 S Peyton Hwy.

Families can sign up online for a designated pick up time here.

"If we do not have enough meat for all interested families in need on Friday, we will keep information on file for future distribution," said ranch officials in a statement. "It is our hope to provide as many families as possible with beef."