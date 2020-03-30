State: Free child care to all essential workers in Colorado through May 17

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Millions of people have been ordered to stay at home under a public health order issued by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, but the essential workers who still have to go to their jobs will be able to get free child care through May 17.

The Emergency Child Care Collaborative, which was established by the Colorado Department of Human Services with support from Centura Health and the Buell Foundation, provides 100% child care tuition credit for all essential workers.

To be matched with a local child care provider, fill out an interest form at this link here.

Included in the list of essential workers are:

Health Care Operations

Critical Infrastructure

Critical Manufacturing

Critical Retail

Critical Services

News Media

Financial Institutions

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations

Construction

Defense

Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses

Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services

"More than 80,000 of our emergency workers have children under age 8, and without child care, many of these workers will not be able to perform the jobs that are most crucial to containing the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Polis.