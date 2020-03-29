Hospital supplies drive Sunday in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a personal protection equipment drive happening Sunday from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. at UCHealth on the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.

It's hosted by Project C.U.R.E. in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team.

Project C.U.R.E. Personal Protection Equipment Drive Sunday

Help fight the spread of COVID-19. Project C.U.R.E. has partnered with the local health systems in Colorado Springs, and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, to host a PPE drive in Colorado Springs.

When: Sunday, March 29, noon - 4 p.m.

Where: UCHealth Park - Drop Off: Corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Ave

Donations for unused products in unopened boxes will support healthcare providers directly in the Colorado Springs area.

The volunteers are looking for the following equipment:

•Eye protection & goggles

•Face shields

•Surgical masks

•Sterile & non-sterile gloves

•Disposable gowns

•N95 Masks

•Sanitation Wipes

•Personal Wipes