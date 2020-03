Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many have reached out to area hospitals wanting to know how they can support local healthcare workers. In response, UCHealth has opened a web submission form for Coloradans to leave notes of encouragement.

"Anyone who would like to write a note of thanks or upload a short video/photo to UCHealth employees can use this form," said Cary Vorgin with UCHealth in a release Sunday.

Click here to access the form.