Western Omelette in Colorado Springs to close after 28 years amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an emotional announcement Saturday, a longstanding Colorado Springs eatery said they'd be closing their doors after nearly three decades.

Western Omelette on Walnut Street has been a neighborhood staple for 28 years. But as of 2 p.m. Sunday, the owner will be shutting down the Colorado Springs location for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been very blessed over the years and have met so many amazing people from all over the world," said a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page. "It's hard to believe that less than a month ago, we had an amazing staff of 42 people and today we are unable to keep 2 people busy."

The Fountain and Calhan locations will remain open until further notice, said the owner.