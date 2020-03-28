State health dept. survey reveals what Coloradans think of COVID-19

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly 45,000 Coloradans completed a survey between March 22 and March 24 that asked about their attitudes and perceptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health released those results. The following are survey highlights outlined in their press release:

72% of respondents are “very concerned” about COVID-19 in Colorado. Among 18-29-year-old respondents, 59% are “very concerned” about COVID-19 in Colorado.

Nearly 90% of respondents think it’s somewhat or very likely that they would get sick from the novel coronavirus.

Half (50%) of the respondents have a combination of symptoms indicative of generalized anxiety over the last two weeks.

A large majority of the respondents are taking extra precautions around COVID-19 to keep the community healthy: 97% are washing their hands with soap and water more frequently. 96% are avoiding large gatherings. 70% are working from home.

Three in four respondents would try to get tested if they were exposed or had symptoms. The most common reason respondents selected would be to help the public health system build a better picture of how the virus is spreading.

Of those who would not get tested: Three in four respondents said they would isolate themselves from others regardless. More than 50% of respondents would not get tested because they are not sure if they meet the criteria for testing. 3% think the virus isn’t that serious.

40% of part-time, full-time, or self-employed respondents do not have access to paid leave if they were not able to work because of illness.

43% of respondents are now working from home in response to the COVID-19. (Note: This survey was conducted prior to the state-wide stay-at-home order.)

11% of respondents have had their hours reduced, 9% have temporarily lost their jobs and 1% have permanently lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Click here to see the full survey results and methodology.