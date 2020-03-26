Person in their 20s tests positive for first case of COVID-19 in Costilla County

Top Stories

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A southern Colorado county has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, health department officials in Costilla County reported Thursday.

According to a report from the Costilla County Public Health Agency, an "individual in their 20s" tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently isolating at home.

The identity of the patient isn't being released, but the agency said the person is cooperating to help Public Health investigate the case.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado as of Wednesday.