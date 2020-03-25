US Air Force Academy employee tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a release Wednesday, officials with the US Air Force Academy reported a civilian employee with the 10th Air Base Wing had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is hospitalized at a Colorado Springs hospital and their condition is improving, said the Academy. Officials don't believe the individual had any contact with cadets.

"Academy officials will continue to monitor the situation and other Academy personnel who came in contact with the individual have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and take appropriate actions if they develop symptoms," said the Academy in a statement.