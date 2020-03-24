USOPC CEO to athletes: Start preparing for 2021

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- News broke Monday that the International Olympic Committee decided to postpone the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo to next year; Tuesday morning, Team USA athletes got the official notice: start preparing for 2021.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, sent a letter to athletes and organizers Tuesday morning saying, "My heart breaks for you."

"This summer was supposed to be a culmination of your hard work and life’s dream, but taking a step back from competition to care for our communities and each other is the right thing to do," Hirshland said. "Your moment will wait until we can gather again safely."

The decision to postpone the Olympics, like nearly every other cancellation and suspension of major events around the world, was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. International organizers had expressed concern about keeping the games scheduled for 2020 as countries ban large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But it's still early in the reorganization process, and the letter from Hirshland indicates that planning for the "new version of the Tokyo Games" is happening now. She said that more answers would be addressed in the coming days, weeks, and months, acknowledging that this is an unprecedented decision.

Hirshland recommended that Team USA members focus on "taking care of yourself and your community."