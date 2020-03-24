First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Otero County

Top Stories

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Otero County Tuesday.

Health officials in Otero County say that the patient is in their 40s and was in quarantine while awaiting the test results. Since the confirmation, the patient has been placed in isolation but is recovering.

The county says officials are investigating the source of the coronavirus and if there are any links to the case in Crowley County.

