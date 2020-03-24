Castle Rock relights star as symbol of hope

Top Stories

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a brilliant figure normally only lit during the holiday season -- the giant star atop 'The Rock.' But this year, Castle Rock Town Council voted unanimously last week to relight the star as a symbol of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported our partners at 9News.

Standing 40 feet tall with 88 bulbs, the star will be lit "as a reminder that Castle Rock is a strong and united community that will persevere," said the council of their decision.

The star itself has a storied history of serving as a beacon of hope. It was originally built in 1936 during the Great Depression, was partially lit in a "V" for victory at the end of World War II and was lit again after 9/11, reported 9News.

"This is a way for us to come together, united in the community and united to overcome challenges that are before us," Mayor Jason Gray told 9News. "Let's rekindle that spirit and light the star."

For more about the star's history, see here.