Teller County sees first positive case of COVID-19

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Weeks after Colorado saw its first positive case of COVID-19, Teller County has its first patient with the coronavirus.

The Teller County Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the case Monday but didn't give any details about the patient, including where they may have visited.

Officials say due to limitations in who has been tested so far, it's likely that there are other cases of COVID-19 in Teller County but they haven't received a laboratory confirmation.

Information on the state's response to coronavirus can be found here.