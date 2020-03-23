Colorado Springs Police identify woman killed while walking in road

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman who was hit by a car and died last Friday has been identified by Colorado Springs police.

According to CSPD, 42-year-old Shanna Luther was walking west near 600 Winters Drive when she was hit by an Acura sedan also traveling west.

Luther was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said, and no charges have been filed.

Police say this is the fourth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs so far this year, compared to nine at this time last year.