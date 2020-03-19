Pueblo County officials give update as testing center opens; 2nd case confirmed

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health officials in Pueblo County are continuing to update the community on the status of COVID-19, and a testing area has been opened at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Thursday.

An official also said Pueblo County now has two positive cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. The second victim was reported to be a 47-year-old woman.

Officials are speaking during a news conference at 11 a.m.