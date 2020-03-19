Elderly Crowley County resident with COVID-19 dies

Top Stories

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crowley County officials said Thursday an elderly person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

According to the Otero County Health Department, which is managing operations for the Crowley County area as well, the victim was an elderly person who had multiple other chronic medical conditions and was in the high-risk group.

Otero County is still investigating the death but announced the connection to the coronavirus to be "transparent to the communities in Crowley and Otero counties."

Earlier Thursday, health department officials announced that the second person in El Paso County had died from the coronavirus.