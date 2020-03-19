Colorado nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors close due to public health order

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theatres were the first to be affected by the Colorado public health order that was issued earlier this week, but Thursday was the first day for many other "nonessential personal services" to close for more than 30 days.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, all hair and nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors and massage parlors were ordered to closed, according to the public health order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday.

The order was issued in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado, which has infected more than 200 people as of Thursday. (Read the order here.)

Those businesses will be able to reopen on April 30, 2020, which is the same day that restaurants and bars will be able to reopen their dining rooms.

The public health order could be extended, however. For more information on the coronavirus spread in Colorado, click here.