Gov. Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado, including #DoingMyPartCo campaign

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an updated Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado.

Wednesday, a new website was launched to help those who have been impacted by the virus. The website is helpcoloradonow.org. Polis said more than $2.8 million had been raised; more donations and volunteers are also being sought.

Those who need help with child care during the coronavirus outbreak should visit covidchildcarecolorado.com

Watch below:

As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado was at 183, with two deaths.

In response, restaurants have been forced to delivery and to-go orders only, and many other businesses have shut down, including gyms and movie theatres.

Gov. Jared Polis has also introduced the #DoingMyPartCo campaign for residents to showcase how they're limiting social contact during the outbreak.

You can learn more about the state's response to COVID-19 at this link here.