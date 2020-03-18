COVID-19 testing site coming to Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a press conference Wednesday, Pueblo health officials said a testing site for COVID-19 would be opening Thursday.

The testing site will open at 10 a.m. at the State Fair grounds, said the Pueblo County Sheriff.

There will be tests available for 100 people to start, but Pueblo officials say they're working on getting access to more.

Officials emphasized that the tests are not open to the public, but rather require a doctor's note and for the patient to be symptomatic. Priority will be given to older adults, those with weakened immune systems and patients who recently traveled to hot spot areas.

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Pueblo, see here.