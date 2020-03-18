Children’s Hospital Colorado temporarily closes some locations to consolidate resources due to COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an effort to consolidate resources amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Children's Hospital will be closing two southern Colorado locations temporarily.

In a release Thursday, hospital officials said the following locations are closed, effective immediately:

Therapy Care, Printer’s Park Medical Plaza (175 South Union Blvd., Suite 255)

Therapy Care, Pueblo (704 Fortino Blvd., Suite A)

They'll be closed at least until April 5, when hospital officials will reassess the situation.

The hospital provided the following statement:

"Effective March 18, in order to support social distancing and preserve personal protective equipment, Children’s Colorado is closing select locations to consolidate clinical services and limiting appointments and elective procedures/surgeries and diagnostic radiological studies. Schedulers and clinic staff are communicating changes to families."

Also in the release was information about other available medical resources, including the following emergency services:

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs (4090 Briargate Pkwy); Emergency Department: open 24 hours

Available Outpatient Specialty Care Services:

Outpatient Care at Briargate (4125 Briargate Pkwy); By appointment only

“Our primary concern is how to keep our patients, families and team members as safe as possible right now,” said Greg Raymond, Chief Operating Office of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs in a statement. “While a difficult decision, we ultimately felt it was judicious to temporarily consolidate resources and to prevent the spread of the illness.”