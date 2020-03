Top Stories

Icy conditions sent cars sliding across roadways early Sunday morning. One of them nearly hit a house.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on the 800 block of North Union. Police arrived on scene and found the car in the front yard, just feet from the home.

The driver says he lost control on the ice and jumped a curb. There was only minor damage to the car, but it did have to be towed away. The driver wasn't hurt.