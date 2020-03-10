CSPD sees spike in homicides in 2020

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last year at this time, Colorado Springs police had investigated two homicides. So far in 2020, CSPD has investigated 11 homicides.

Last week, CSPD investigated their 10th homicide after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 6600 block of Palace Drive. This incident soon became an 11th homicide when a second victim died Monday.

Sgt. Jason Newton with CSPD said, “When officers arrived on scene, they located one adult female deceased. They also located an adult male and adult female with serious injuries. They were both transported to the hospital.”

The victims were identified as a mother and daughter, 29-year-old Annjolynne Page Scott and 59-year-old Tamara Dunn.

“Unfortunately we have seen an increase in homicides so far this year," said Natashia Kerr with CSPD. "But there is no way for us to pinpoint one way or causation for them. Homicides are an extremely tragic event for our entire community.”

Some of the cases, like the one mentioned above, have included multiple victims. Just a few weeks ago, police were on the hunt for Kyree Howard Walker after he went on a crime spree and killed three individuals. However, CSPD says when it comes to the cases here in Colorado Springs, there aren't trends being set.

“For the most part, you have to really individualize incidents and we have detectives working around the clock to keep the community safe as well as to look at the trends to make sure we are not seeing those in our community,” said Kerr.

In all of 2019, CSPD investigated a total of 24 homicides. As police investigate their 11th homicide just a few months into 2019, CSPD hopes to see that number plateau as the year continues.