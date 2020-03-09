Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly killing his wife, her mother

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an update to a story we first reported Thursday as a homicide, police tell us it's now a double homicide after a second victim died of her injuries Monday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Timothy Ray Scott, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his wife and her mother.

Officers were called to a home around 2 a.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance on the northeast side of town. At the scene, they found one woman dead and another woman and man with serious injuries.

Police identified the first woman as 29-year-old Annjolynne Scott of Colorado Springs. The second woman, who later died of her injuries, was identified as 59-year-old Tamara Dunn of Colorado Springs.

Police tell us that Dunn was Annjolynne's mother, and that Annjolynne and Timothy were married.

The suspect, who was seriously injured Thursday, has now been transferred from the hospital to the jail, police say.

This is the city's 10th and 11th homicide investigation this year, according to CSPD.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.