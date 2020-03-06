Gannon Stauch’s father files for divorce after stepmother arrested for murder

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch is in custody in El Paso County facing a murder charge after the disappearance of her stepson, and now she is facing divorce.

Eleven-year-old Gannon Stauch went missing on Jan. 27, and Letecia claimed that he disappeared after walking to a friend's house in Lorson Ranch. More than a month later, she was arrested in South Carolina for murder and child abuse resulting in death.

A petition for dissolution of marriage was filed by Eugene Albert Stauch, Gannon's father, on Thursday.

Albert Stauch returned to Colorado Springs from a military assignment amid the search for the boy. Midway through the investigation, we learned that a neighbor's surveillance video may have caught Gannon leaving with Letecia in a truck, and then Letecia returning hours later without Gannon.

The neighbor told Clayton Sandell with ABC News that when he gave the video to Gannon's father, he broke down crying and said they needed to give the video to investigators. The neighbor claims that Gannon's father said, "she lied ... he didn't go to a friend's house."

Mugshot from Letecia Stauch's arrest in South Carolina

Letecia Stauch is due in court next week for a first appearance on four charges related to Gannon's disappearance. A status hearing related to the divorce proceedings is scheduled for March 17.

Gannon's body still hasn't been found.