90th Donkey Derby Days festival moved to August

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donkey Derby Days is happening in Cripple Creek this year.

According to the city, the event is in its 90th year. The beginning of the event dates back to the 1930s when local businessman Charley Lehaw created a festival to attract people to Cripple Creek.

Lehaw and some business partners made donkey racing the main event. They built a donkey race track, had food and entertainment vendors, which resulted in the first Donkey Derby Days festival.

This year, the Donkey Derby Days moved to August. The event is happening on August 14th and 15th.

