Coloradans offered 50 percent discounts on breathalyzers by the Colorado Department of Transportation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July the Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with breathalyzer company BACtrack to offer Colorado residents the chance to buy a personal breathalyzer for 50 percent off.

It’s an effort to make breathalyzers more accessible, educate Coloradans about blood alcohol content levels, and reduce impaired driving, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

This discount will be available through Sept. 15, or while supplies last. Colorado residents can visit codot.bactrack.com to purchase four different models of breathalyzers.

As Coloradans celebrate during the Fourth of July weekend, statewide law enforcement officers will be looking for impaired drivers. From July 2-6, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will conduct the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, 311 DUI arrests were made.

So far in 2020, of the 215 fatalities on Colorado roads, 66 fatalities, or 31 percent, have involved an impaired driver, according to CDOT.

“Summer holidays are a reason to celebrate safely and responsibly,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP said in a statement. “Planning a sober ride home beforehand ensures that you won’t endanger yourself or others on the road. Law enforcement will always be on the road, so remember to drive sober or not at all.”

Also starting this weekend, Coloradans can expect to see CDOT’s latest DUI prevention campaign across the state on billboards, buildings, in liquor stores, and on social media.

The goal of CDOT’s new Take Some Time campaign is to raise awareness of the time it takes for a person’s BAC to return to zero after consuming alcohol.