Amber Alert issued for four Wyoming children who may be in Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Authorities need your help finding four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent in Wyoming and could be in Colorado.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for the children taken by Stacia Potter-Norris, who's described as a 5'1" tall Native American woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She could be in a grey Dodge Journey with the license plate 104087.
The four children range in ages from 5 to 14.
If you have information, call 911 immediately.
