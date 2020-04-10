Skip to Content
State & Regional News
By
today at 7:14 pm
Published 7:01 pm

Amber Alert issued for four Wyoming children who may be in Colorado

Stacia Potter-Norris

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Authorities need your help finding four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent in Wyoming and could be in Colorado.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for the children taken by Stacia Potter-Norris, who's described as a 5'1" tall Native American woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She could be in a grey Dodge Journey with the license plate 104087.

The four children range in ages from 5 to 14.

If you have information, call 911 immediately.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply