Denver Mayor announces support fund for businesses and artists, free parking amid COVID-19 outbreak

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is speaking Thursday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A multi-million dollar fund was announced to provide aid to small businesses affected by the coronavirus situation, and small businesses can apply for up to $7,500. Other assistance programs are also being put in place for artists.

More information on those assistance programs is available at this website.

For more information on statewide data related to COVID-19, click this link.