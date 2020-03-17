Sen. Gardner to self-quarantine after contact with Coloradan who tested positive for COVID-19

State & Regional News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- Colorado US Senator Cory Gardner has decided to self-quarantine after he came into contact with a Colorado constituent who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Gardner says he's not showing symptoms, the senator has decided to self-isolate based on recommendations from the Tri-County Health Department.

“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus," said Gardner in a release Tuesday. "While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department. The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19."

According to the release, Gardner had been meeting with the constituent in Washington, D.C. at the time of contact.