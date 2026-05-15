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Day two of the state track and field meet

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Updated
today at 9:44 PM
Published 9:37 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- On another hot and sunny day at Jeffco Stadium, all classifications continued their pursuit of a high school state championship in multiple events. Day three continues Saturday.

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Dylan Foreman

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