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Sights and sounds from first race at Pueblo Motorsports Park

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Published 10:55 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--

The first racing event of the year echoes throughout the Pueblo Motorsports Park as all kinds of cars hitting the quarter-mile drag strip in the ET Series to rev up people's excitement and engines.

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Dylan Foreman

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