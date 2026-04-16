Seven picks, many options: How Broncos approach this year’s draft

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

The Denver Broncos enter the NFL Draft in a different position than years past, already viewed as playoff contenders and focused on depth rather than immediate starters.

“With the way our teams build now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start on Day One,” General Manager George Paton said in a zoom interview.

After trading their first‑round pick for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason, Denver won’t make its first selection until pick No. 62 late in the second round. Despite the wait, Paton says the Broncos feel confident.

“There are six players we’re kind of focused on that could be there. At 62, we feel good about those players.”

The Broncos hold seven total picks, including two in the fourth round, giving them flexibility to move up or back. Payton emphasized draft decisions will come down to how players fit within the current roster, not just overall grades.

"It varies depending on what position that player plays,” he said. “They might have very similar grades, but it’s the vision within this roster," Payton said.

Possible areas of focus include tight end depth, along with help on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’ve gotten good players with lesser picks,” Paton said. “So we feel good.”

The NFL Draft will be in Pittsburgh this year beginning April 23-25.