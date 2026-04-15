Air Academy sees 20 student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

It was a milestone moment Wednesday at Air Academy High School as 20 student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.

The Kadets’ signing day showcased not only championships and accolades, but the personal journeys behind each athlete’s path to the next level, supported by teammates, friends and family.

Some are staying close to home, including Colorado College-bound volleyball standout Ellyson Siebert. Despite currently battling leukemia, Siebert continued to support her team and earned the opportunity to compete at the next level.

“That kind shifted my perspective,” Siebert said. “I am graduating, leaving these people that have supported me so much. I am so excited for them and for myself.”

Keeping it even more local, five Air Academy wrestlers signed during the period. Among them is Aleq Countryman, who will wrestle at the Air Force Academy next year.

“It’s been the plan since I was 12,” Countryman said. “My great-grandfather served during the Korean War, and that’s been a big inspiration for me.”

The class also features barrier-breakers like Sammy Hopmayer, the school’s first athlete to sign for collegiate flag football, a sport that only recently became sanctioned at the high school level in the last few years.

Another headline signee is girls basketball standout Kinley Asp, who is headed to Marquette after winning two state titles and two state scoring championships.

For Air Academy, signing day was more than a formality, it was a celebration of perseverance and the next chapter for 20 student-athletes.