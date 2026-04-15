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Air Academy lacrosse stays undefeated with 15-2 win over Rangeview on Senior Night

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Published 11:00 PM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

The Kadets improve to 12-0 on the season thanks to a commanding 15-2 victory over Rangeview. It was also served as the senior night for eight graduating seniors however they have one more home game against Cheyenne Mountain April 25.

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Dylan Foreman

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